80.89% of voters vote for presidential form of government in referendum
80.89% of voters voted for the presidential form of government in the referendum, according to data from the website of the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.
10.33% of voters voted for the parliamentary form of government, 4.34% against all.
The data is received online from all automatically reading ballot boxes. The data are still considered preliminary. The numbers are constantly changing.
