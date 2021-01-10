Preliminary results of Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections. Candidate Zhaparov wins with almost 80%

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced the preliminary results of the presidential elections. Thus, according to preliminary data, candidate Sadyr Zhaparov won the most votes, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In order to win, a presidential candidate must gain more than 50% of votes of those who voted.

In total, according to the preliminary data, 50.61% of voters participated in the elections.

As of now, 1,637 ballots out of 2,474, or 66.17%, have been processed.

List of candidates and the votes gained:

Sadyr Zhaparov - 78.49%

Kanatbek Isayev - 0.59%

Myktybek Arstanbek - 1.44%

Klara Sooronkulova - 0.89%

Imamidin Tashov - 1.19%

Rashid Tagaev - 0.00%

Abdil Segizbaev - 1.37%

Adakhan Madumarov - 6.35%

Aimen Kasenov- 0.84%

Ulukbek Kochkorov- 0.71%

Zhenishbek Baiguttiev - 0.08%

Eldar Abakirov - 0.44%

Kursan Asanov - 0.48%

Arstanbek Abdyldaev - 0.08%

Ravshan Dzheenbekov - 0.19%

Baktybek Kalmatov - 0.51%

Babyrzhan Tolbaev - 2.04%

Kanybek Imanaliev - 0.16%.

Against all - 1.20%.