Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan fulfills tax plan in January by 119%

The State Tax Service (STS) of Kyrgyzstan collected KGS 6 billion 555.9 million of taxes and payments in January 2021, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the STS said that the plan was fulfilled by 119% or exceeded by KGS 1 billion 45.9 million.

Compared to January 2020, tax revenues increased by KGS 1 billion 724 million, or the growth rate was 135.7%.