South Korea lifts visa restrictions for citizens of Kyrgyzstan

The process of issuing visas of the Republic of Korea for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic has been resumed, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported Monday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Since Feb. 8, 2021 the Kyrgyz Republic is excluded from the list of countries for citizens of which entry to Korea was temporarily restricted.

Thus, the process of registration and issuance of long-term (work, student, family) Korean visas to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic is resumed.

The positive decision of the Korean side was the result of productive work of the Foreign Ministries and the Embassies of the two republics, as well as based on the analysis of the stable epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan related to coronavirus.