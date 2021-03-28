Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 cases reach 88,092

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan rose to 88,092 on Sunday, after an overnight registration of 146 new cases, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country's Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 84,600 of the total number of cases have recovered, including 63 new recoveries over the past day.

The headquarters added that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 528, of them 19 are in intensive care units. Another 520 patients are receiving treatment at home.

Meanwhile, one virus related death has been registered in the period of 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,495.

The country’s health worker has conducted 3,578 tests over the past day.