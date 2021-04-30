Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint statement following talks

Delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have held talks in the city of Isfara, Sughd Region bordering Kyrgyzstan, and issued a joint statement to reaffirm their intention to end the armed conflict that broke out on the border between the two countries on April 29, Trend reports citing TASS.

The statement was signed by Chairman of the Tajik State Committee for National Security Saymumin Yatimov and authorized envoy of the Kyrgyz government Omurbek Suvanaliev, the text was published on Friday by Tajikistan’s Khovar news agency.

It said that the commissions created by the two states for settlement of the armed conflict on the border on April 29, 2021 "discussed the reasons behind and consequences of the incident and reached a joint agreement to end the armed conflict, withdraw personnel and hardware to their permanent bases, take measures to avoid further escalation of tensions, create a joint working group involving officers of law enforcement agencies and staffers of the two countries’ executive branches to fully realize the set out measures and create relevant stabilizing conditions for a fruitful negotiating process in the interests of two friendly nations and states," the document reads.

On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to establish a ceasefire and withdraw their military units to their places of permanent assignment.