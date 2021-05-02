33,388 Kyrgyzstanis evacuated from conflict zone in Batken

According to the latest data, 33 thousand 388 people were evacuated from Ak-Sai, Aktatyr, Karabak and Samarkandek villages of Batken region and Zhany-Zher, Beshkent, Kulundu villages of Leilek region, First Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Aliza Soltonbekova told at a briefing on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to her data, 14,246 of them are adults, 19,142 are children.

Also, work is underway to provide them with humanitarian aid.

She also told about the total number of victims of the border clashes. Thus, 178 people injured, of which 34 people died.