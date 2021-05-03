Situation in Batken is calm, no incidents recorded at night

As of May 3, the situation is stable in all regions and villages of Batken Oblast on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the ministry, during the specified period, the situation in the border areas was calm, no other incidents were recorded at night.

Security in border villages is monitored by police officers, as well as by internal troops and other security forces. Police officers strengthen security at checkpoints and in border areas.

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Suyun Omurzakov, together with police patrols, visits villages along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where clashes occurred, meets with citizens, explains about the observance of security on the ground and the need to prevent any offenses together with police officers and voluntary people's guards.

Currently, law enforcement agencies continue to work around the clock in Batken region in order to maintain public order and security, and prevent illegal actions.