Visit of business delegation from Austria to Kyrgyzstan discussed in Vienna

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the OSCE and other international organizations in Vienna Bakyt Dzhusupov met with Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber Richard Schenz, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of information on the current economic situation, the state and development of bilateral economic relations took place. The sides spoke about the priorities of their countries in order to develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

The ambassador spoke separately about the current situation in Kyrgyzstan, the past presidential elections and the Constitutional referendum. At the same time, Dzhusupov emphasized that the priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic in terms of trade, economic and investment cooperation with Austria remain unchanged.

The sides were unanimous in the opinion that bilateral interaction has great untapped potential, especially in the areas of hydropower, agricultural processing, tourism and digitalization.

As a result of the meeting, agreements were reached on some issues of organizing an Austrian business delegation to the Kyrgyz Republic.