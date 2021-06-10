Secretary of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan and Chinese ambassador discuss security in region

Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov met today with Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The issues of development of Kyrgyz-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and strengthening of bilateral cooperation were discussed, the presidential administration of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

An exchange of views on social and economic development took place within the framework of the interdepartmental interregional cooperation mechanism "Dialogue on security issues between Kyrgyzstan and China."

They also discussed issues in the field of combating terrorism, extremism and separatism, ensuring security in the region.

The sides expressed their readiness for active cooperation to expand comprehensive relations between China and Kyrgyzstan.