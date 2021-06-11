Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reaches USD 2.1 bln

In January-April 2021, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $2.1 billion, growing by 13.9% compared to January-April 2020, head of the Summary Works and Statistical Information Dissemination Department of the National Statistics Committee Chinara Turdubayeva told at a press conference on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

Exports decreased by 8.7% and amounted to $590.4 million. Import revenues, on the contrary, increased by 26.2% and amounted to $1 billion 493.9 million.

The specialist of the Statistics Committee added that the decrease in exports in January-April 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2020 is due to a decrease in exports of paper and cardboard by 8.9 times, knitted clothing and accessories by 2, 7 times, fruit and nuts - 1.9 times, gold - 1.7 times, equipment and mechanical devices - 1.6 times, parts and accessories for cars and tractors - 23.6%, plastic containers - 13.6%, vegetables and root crops - 7.9%.