Strengthening co-op in field of law enforcement between Kyrgyzstan, Turkey debated

Within the framework of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov's official visit to Turkey, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbaev met with Turkey's Minister of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the law enforcement sector and current issues of the security agenda, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry's press service said on Friday.

In particular, Kazakbaev and Soylu debated the exchange of experience between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in criminalistics and the fight against organized crime.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister also raised issues related to the interests of Kyrgyzstan and the protection of the rights of Kyrgyz citizens staying in Turkey.

In turn, the Turkish side expressed readiness to provide all possible assistance in improving the capacity of law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It also assured it will provide an assistance in solving issues related to the procedure for registration/extension of documents for stay of Kyrgyz citizens in the territory of Turkey for the purpose of treatment, study, tourism.

Süleyman Soylu noted the readiness of the Turkish side to consider the issue of removing Kyrgyz citizens from the list of persons who are restricted to enter the territory of Turkey (black list).