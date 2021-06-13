Kyrgyzstan, Turkey reach agreements in agriculture sphere

Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan Azamat Mukashev spoke about the agreements reached during the official visit of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov to Turkey, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that an agreement on plant quarantine has been signed between the relevant ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

This document enables the parties to agree on quarantine requirements as much as possible, limiting the import of diseases and objects of regulated surveillance.

Also, the Kyrgyz side made proposals to open factories for processing beans in Talas region, as well as for deep processing of corn and potatoes, development of joint cooperation in the field of seed production and livestock breeding.

It was proposed to organize a joint venture to attract investments in the field of creating resource-saving technologies - a drip irrigation system, which Kyrgyzstan badly needs.

A meeting was held with the Union of Agricultural Credit Cooperatives of Turkey, which has more than 600 thousand members. The Turkish side was offered investment projects for the processing of agricultural products, cooperation and development of a cooperative system in Kyrgyzstan.

In parallel, a working meeting was held with representatives of the Turkish Milk Producers Association, which unites more than 800 thousand small-scale dairy producers.

“Turkey has a very well established system of state support for the agricultural sector, for example, purchase prices for milk are subsidized from the budget. We need to adopt this accumulated experience with processing enterprises. An agreement has been reached with the Association to provide program to support milk producers,” Azamat Mukashev said.