Bishkek Mayor's Office in talks with ADB to supply 120 electric buses to capital

The Bishkek Mayor's Office is negotiating with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on the supply of 120 electric buses to the city, the press service of the capital city’s mayor's office told Kabar, Trend reports.

Earlier, the media, citing the Ministry of Economy and Finance, reported that the mayor's office of Bishkek in 2020 abandoned 120 electric buses through the ADB.

The press service of the municipality denied this information.

With the appointment of the new Vice Mayor Ruslan Akylbekov, negotiations with ADB have been resumed and are now in full swing, the mayor's office said.

As a result of negotiations with ADB, the Bishkek Mayor's Office will give full information.