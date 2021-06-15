Kyrgyzstan confirms 514 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday confirmed 514 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the country to 111,343, Deputy Minister of Health Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev told at a briefing, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

He said that the 367 new recoveries were registered over the past day, bringing the total recoveries to 103,257, while death toll from the virus rose to 1,905 including 6 new deaths.

Currently, 2,052 people are in hospitals across the country and 3,080 patients are receiving treatment at home.

A total of 4,903 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.

Kyrgyzstan has started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on March 29.