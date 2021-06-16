Public debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to USD 4 bln 933 mln
As of April 30, 2021, the amount of public debt (external + internal) of Kyrgyzstan made $4 billion 933.06 million (KGS 418 billion 322.79 million), Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
According to the republic’s Economy Ministry, of these:
- 84.8% is the state external debt: $4,182.95 million (KGS 354,713.66 million);
- 15.2% is the state internal debt: $750.11 million (KGS 63,609.14 million).
In January-May 2021, KGS 13 billion 178.1 million were actually allocated from the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for servicing the public debt (external + internal), of which:
- for the state external debt KGS 8,340.7 million;
- for the state internal debt KGS 4,837.4 million.
