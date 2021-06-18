150 thsd doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan will soon receive another 150,000 doses of vaccine from the Chinese manufacturer Beijing Institute of Biological Product Co. Ltd, an inactivated vaccine Sinopharm, Gulbara Ishenapysova, the director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

"The vaccine will be provided as humanitarian aid on a gratuitous basis. However, the Chinese side has stipulated that our side will supply the vaccine," she said.

The specialist noted that previously there were problems with the supply of vaccines to the Kyrgyz Republic.

"In turn, the issue has now been resolved and the vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan in the near future," Ishenapysova explained.