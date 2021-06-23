New direct Kuwait - Bishkek flight launched

A new international regular flight on the Kuwait - Bishkek - Kuwait route was launched on June 23, the press service if the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The flight was opened as part of a joint work of Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kuwait and Manas International Airport.

Fiirst Deputy Transport Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Turgunbayev took part in the welcoming ceremony of the new flight at Manas Airport.

Flights will be operated by Jazeera Airways twice a week - on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The opening of the new international flight will provide an opportunity to expand the geography of flights for Kyrgyzstan, will promote further expansion of bilateral cooperation in transport, trade and economic, investment and tourism spheres.