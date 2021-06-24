President Japarov to visit Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan 24 June 2021 11:44 (UTC+04:00)
President Japarov to visit Tajikistan

President of Tajikistan Sadyr Japarov will make official visit to Tajikistan on June 28-29, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

This will be the first of Sadyr Japarov to Tajikistan in capacity of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

The visit was planned during a phone conversation held with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on April 30. Rahmon invited Japarov to visit Tajikistan at any convenient time for him.

