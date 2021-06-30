Kyrgyzstan to receive over 1 mln doses of Sinopharm vaccine

The Cabinet of Ministers, on behalf of the President of Kyrgyzstan, agreed with the government of China on the supply of 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine against coronavirus infection, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, the purchased 1.1 million doses of vaccine will be delivered to Kyrgyzstan on a special charter flight in the coming days. The same plane will bring 150 thousand doses of Sinopharm, provided by the People's Republic of China on a gratuitous basis.

This step of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, which became possible thanks to the timely decision of the Chinese government on the supply of vaccinations to Kyrgyzstan, will accelerate the rate of vaccination of the country's residents and reduce the incidence and mortality rate from COVID-19.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov has personal control over the delivery of vaccines to the republic and the process of vaccination of the population.