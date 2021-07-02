President Aliyev’s far-sighted policy ensures rapid growth of Azerbaijan's int’l authority – Kyrgyz FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Lyaman Zeynalova - Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s far-sighted and decisive policy ensured the confident movement forward and the rapid growth of Azerbaijan's international prestige, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev said during a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on July 2.

"Kyrgyzstan is sincerely glad for the success and achievements of the fraternal Azerbaijani people,” Kazakbaev said. “The far-sighted and decisive policy of President Aliyev has ensured the confident movement forward and rapid growth of Azerbaijan's international authority.”

“The restoration of peace in accordance with the norms of international law and the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict gives rise to great hopes for achieving long-term stability and development in the South Caucasus," the Kyrgyz foreign minister said.

