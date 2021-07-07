Kyrgyz defense minister meets with head of the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek

Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev met with head of the OSCE Program Office in Bishkek Alexei Rogov to discuss topical issues and cooperation, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, following the meeting, an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on the implementation of a regional project for the disposal of liquid rocket fuel components.