1,319 new COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyzstan

1,319 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally of infections to 137,058, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to the latest data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19, number of recoveries from the disease has amounted to 116,358 after 845 more Kyrgyzstanis have cured in the past day.

Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives in the last 23 hours.

Thus, the nationwide death toll from the virus has reached 2,083 in Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, 4,614 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals of the republic, while 12,874 people are being treated at home.

In addition, 8,989 PCR analysis were conducted across Kyrgyzstan.