Kyrgyzstan, China discuss topical cooperation issues

Bishkek hosted on Wednesday a meeting of Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aibek Artykbaev with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported that during the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of good neighborly and friendly relations between the countries.

Aibek Artykbayev and Du Dewen also discussed topical issues of the Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to increasing the volume of freight traffic between Kyrgyzstan and China. In this regard, Deputy Minister Artykbayev expressed a request to assist in the speedy passage of equipment from China to Kyrgyzstan through the Irkeshtam checkpoint, necessary for the modernization of the Toktogul HPP.

Du Dewen assured maximum assistance will be provided to resolve this issue.

In addition, the deputy minister and the ambassador debated issues of joint struggle against the spread of coronavirus infection.

Aibek Artykbayev expressed gratitude for the decision of the Chinese side to provide the second batch of coronavirus vaccine in the amount of 150 thousand doses, as well as for the continued support of Kyrgyzstan in the fight against COVID-19.

The sides expressed readiness to continue active practical cooperation at all levels to further strengthen bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China.