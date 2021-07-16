Plant manufacturing coronavirus vaccine may appear in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova met with Chairman of the Beijing Peace Tour Cultural Exchange Center Shao Changchun, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said Friday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the construction of a plant to manufacture a vaccine against coronavirus infection in the Kyrgyz Republic and cooperation in the use of plant-based medicines made in China.

Zhyldyz Bakashova expressed gratitude to China for the continued support provided to the republic during the pandemic of coronavirus infection. She noted that creating a favorable business environment and protecting the interests of foreign investors are among the priorities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The state policy is based on the principles of ensuring freedom of entrepreneurship, stable and guaranteed conditions for doing business, as well as the inviolability of private property," said Bakashova.