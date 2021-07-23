Kyrgyzstan has three months stock of drugs
Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced the data on bed capacity and stock of medicines, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
During a briefing on Friday, the deputy minister said that 6 thousand 599 beds for coronavirus patients are deployed across the republic, and 2 thousand 370 of them are free.
"There are also 2 thousand 30 beds in the reserve of the ministryif necessary,” Rakhmatullaev added.
He noted that the stock of drugs will be enough for 2-3 months.
Latest
Indian Cabinet approves central university, multipurpose infrastructure development corporation in Ladakh
We support India’s bid to the UN Security Council as a permanent member: UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
India has been always first responder in times of need for Maldives, says UNGA President-elect Abdullah Shahid
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW)
State investments and incentive policy can increase tourism potential of Caspian countries - Russian analyst
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO)