Kyrgyzstan has three months stock of drugs

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced the data on bed capacity and stock of medicines, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

During a briefing on Friday, the deputy minister said that 6 thousand 599 beds for coronavirus patients are deployed across the republic, and 2 thousand 370 of them are free.

"There are also 2 thousand 30 beds in the reserve of the ministryif necessary,” Rakhmatullaev added.

He noted that the stock of drugs will be enough for 2-3 months.