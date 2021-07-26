Kyrgyzstan reports 973 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Kyrgyzstan's total tally of COVID-19 coronavirus infection has climbed to 158,120, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that another 973 people were reported to test positive for coronavirus.

According to the report of the HQ, 1,568 have cured of novel coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 136,700.

12 new fatalities from the virus were registered across Kyrgyzstan in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 2,261.

As of today, 4,187 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals, while 13,691 Kyrgyzstanis are receiving treatment at home.