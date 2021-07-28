Kyrgyzstan passes peak of third coronavirus wave

Head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections Zuridin Nurmatov said at a briefing on Wednesday that an epidemiological situation related to COVID-19 remains tense in the country, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

There is a big difference between number of cases identified at the end of March and July.

That is, if a total of 701 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last week of March, then 7,804 cases were revealed on July 18-25. That's more than 10 times as many.

"However, a slight decrease was observed in the last week. Observing the statistics, we can say that this wave of COVID-19 is passing. About 900 cases identified every day. If this continues, it will be less than 7,000 cases in a week. There is a decline coming. We're predicting that there will be a significant drop in the incidence of coronavirus," the specialist added.