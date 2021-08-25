25,954 people vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan over past day

25,954 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

7,884 of them received the first dose and 18,070 people were vaccinated with the second.

In total 641,189 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 387,969 people with the second dose.

Kyrgyzstan started nationwide vaccination campaign on March 29 with China donated Sinopharm vaccine, later the country started vaccination with the Russian Sputnik-V and Astra Zeneca vaccines, which were delivered as humanitarian aid.