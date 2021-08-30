Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day

3,087 people have received the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported that 893 of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 2,194 people with the second.

In total, 676,330 people were vaccinated in the republic with the first dose and 434,972 people with the both dose.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29 after receiving Chinese donated Sinopharm vaccine. In, addition, the country received Sputnik V vaccine in April and Astra Zeneca and QazVac vaccines in July.