Turkey expresses interest in expanding activities of Turkish companies in Kyrgyzstan

Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev met with Chairman of the Board of the Union of Contractors of Turkey Erdal Eren, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Turkish side informed about the activities of the Union of Contractors, whose members are the largest Turkish construction companies engaged in the construction of such objects as roads, tunnels, hydroelectric power plants, hospitals, government agencies, airports both in Turkey and abroad, equipped with the latest technology and using in their production newest technologies.

In his speech, the head of the Union of Contractors also expressed interest in expanding the activities of Turkish companies in the regions of Kyrgyzstan in order to implement joint projects for the construction of strategic facilities.

In turn, the minister expressed assurance about raising this issue at the level of the government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In conclusion, the sides thanked each other for the meeting and noted good prospects for further deepening Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation in the field of construction.