Kyrgyzstan administers 13,249 vaccines over past day

13,249 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Kyrgyzstan over the past day, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported that 6,996 of them were vaccinated with the first dose and 6,253 people with the second.

In total, 920,319 people were vaccinated in the republic with the first dose and 699,142 people with the both doses.

Kyrgyzstan has started COVID-19 vaccination campaign on March 29. The country is inoculating its residents with the Chinese Sinopharm, Russian Sputnik-V vaccine AstraZeneca and QazVac.