Kyrgyzstan confirms 74 new coronavirus cases
Kyrgyzstan added 74 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the total count of infections to 182,341, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that another 103 coronavirus patients have cured in the past day, bringing the total number of those recovered to 176,824.
Meanwhile, 2 new virus-related deaths were recorded on Sunday.
Thus, number of Kyrgyzstanis died from the virus has reached 2,704.
In addition, 564 people with diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection are receiving treatment in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan, while 721 compatriots are being treated at home.
