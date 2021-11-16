Kyrgyzstan to start COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers and pregnant women

As of Nov. 16, 2021, 46% of the population of Kyrgyzstan, subject for COVID-19 vaccination, received the first dose of vaccine and 37% - the second dose, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation as of Nov. 8, 2021 (a week ago), Bishkek was in the red zone, Chui, Issyk-Kul, Talas oblasts were in the yellow zone, Naryn oblast and the entire southern region of the republic were in the green zone.

As of Nov. 15, Bishkek moved from the red zone to the yellow zone, all other regions and the republic as a whole are in the green zone, there is not a single region in the red zone. The ongoing vaccination campaign has a positive effect on improving the epidemiological situation.

Reportedly, on Nov. 12, 2021, another vaccine against coronavirus infection, Sputnik-Light, arrived in the country in the amount of 200,000 doses, the vaccine is a single-dose one.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, in order to achieve the maximum coverage of the population with vaccination against COVID - 19, made a decision to vaccinate new categories of citizens, these are teegagers of16-18 years old, pregnant and lactating women.