7,155 doses of coronavirus vaccine given in Kyrgyzstan in past day

7,155 doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection were administered in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that of these, 3,338 people were vaccinated with the first dose, while 3,817 Kyrgyzstanis received the second shot.

A total of 1,070,464 doses of vaccine have been administered in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020, and 851,071 people have received both doses.

The country is inoculating i citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines. In addition, the country received a single-dose Sputnik-Light vaccine on Nov.12.

Kyrgyzstan also has started revaccination of population on Nov. 17. The third dose can be offered to persons with moderate and severe immunodeficiency; persons aged 60 and over who have previously received Sinopharm, Sinovac and other inactivated vaccines; health care workers with a very high risk of infection and transmission of coronavirus infection; for persons who have suffered from COVID-19 disease (including previously vaccinated persons).

In addition, in order to achieve the maximum coverage of the population with vaccination against COVID - 19 the Health Ministry made a decision to vaccinate new categories of citizens, these are 16-18 years old adolescents, pregnant and lactating women.