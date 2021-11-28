ECO must be ready for challenges of modern world - President of Kyrgyzstan

"The Economic Cooperation Organization must be ready for the challenges of modern world to expand the activities of economic projects," President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said Sunday during the 15th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Kabar.

In his speech, the Kyrgyz leader noted Nov. 28 is an important day for all participants of the Summit, cause today marks the ECO Day.

"Today's Summit creates a favorable environment for a broad exchange of views on current issues on the Organization's agenda, discussion of new proposals and ideas for the development of our countries, and exchange of views on immediate responses to the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

Our nations have all the potential necessary to achieve the goals and objectives of the ECO, including economic opportunities, human and scientific resources, and vast natural resources. Assessing the work of the Organization over the past period and determining its future, we see that in recent years our countries have reached new heights, reached a new level of development and are capable of meeting complex challenges," Sadyr Zhaparov said.

The president of Kyrgyzstan stressed that consequences of the global economic crisis that the countries of the Organization are experiencing, as well as the current challenges and threats in the international arena pose new challenges to ECO countries. He noted climate change as a very serious global problem, adding that its solution requires immediate action by the entire world community.

Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the need to intensify and strengthen cooperation to reduce carbon emissions and the systematic development of a cyclical economy, which will help restore the "green economy" after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as mitigate the effects of climate change in the space of the Organization.