No emergencies recorded during parliamentary elections: Kyrgyz ministry

No emergencies or incidents were registered at the polling stations, head of the Main Department of Civil Protection of the republic’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Yryspek Zholdoshbayev said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He added that more than 2,800 rescuers and 219 units of equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in ensuring fire safety of voters at each polling station.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations staff was put on heightened duty to ensure fire safety.

The parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan to elect 90 deputies of the Jogorku Kenesh by using a mixed electoral system. 54 deputies are to be elected according to the proportional system in single electoral constituencies, while 36 deputies are to be elected from single-mandate constituencies on a majority basis.

According to data of the automatically reading ballot, six parties have overcome 5 % barrier - Butun Kyrgyzstan (6.71 %), Alliance (8.12%), Yiman Nuru (5.98 %), Yntymak (10.73 %), Ishenim (13.43 %), Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (16.83 %).