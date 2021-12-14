Kyrgyz FM and Chinese ambassador discuss cargo transportation issues between countries

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbaev received today Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan said that during the meeting the sides noted the high level of interaction in the outgoing year, as well as upcoming joint events on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and China (Jan. 5, 2022).

The sides focused on the cargo transportation issue between Kyrgyzstan and China.

In this context, the minister informed about the existing difficulties in the transportation of goods of entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan at the seaports of Qingdao and Lianyungang of China, heading to Kyrgyzstan from South Korea. In this regard, Kazakbaev expressed a request to the Chinese side to provide assistance in resolving this situation as soon as possible, the report said.

Kazakbaev also noted that Kyrgyzstan is actively promoting the interests of mountainous countries.

Over the years of membership in the UN, the Kyrgyz Republic has held a number of global events aimed at attracting the attention of the world community to the problems of mountain regions, attracting assistance to their sustainable development, developing cooperation between them and strengthening their image as a separate group of states.

For her part, the Chinese ambassador said that the Chinese side supports the Kyrgyz side on this issue and is a co-sponsor of the draft resolution on declaring 2022 the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue active practical interaction at all levels to further strengthen bilateral relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China.