Kyrgyzstan adds 44 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan added 44 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 184,439, according to data of the country's Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country has conducted 3,753 coronavirus tests over the past day.

The ministry also reported the recovery of 48 more patients and 2 new deaths, raising the total recoveries in the country to 179,545 and bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,792.

There are currently 617 active cases across the country, with 20 of them being in critical condition.

283 of the active cases are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 334 patients - at home.