Kyrgyz Cabmin chairman has phone conversation with Kazakh PM
A telephone conversation took place between Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Trend reports citing Kabar.
As part of the telephone conversation, Akylbek Zhaparov and Askar Mamin discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers also wished Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Happy New Year, good health, prosperity and success in further state activities, and peace and prosperity to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.
