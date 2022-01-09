Kyrgyz president admits possibility of republic’s citizens participating in Kazakh unrest
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov does not rule out that certain citizens of the republic could have participated in mass riots in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Many our citizens work in Kazakhstan. Possibly some of them could have participated in rallies," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Hundreds of European fascists travelled to join Armenia during Karabakh war and largely gone unnoticed - New Eastern Europe
Latest
SecGen and Commander of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces discuss deployment of peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry develops action plan to protect cultural property during armed conflicts
Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see spike in Covid cases; EC prohibits physical rallies, roadshows till Jan 15
Anti-aircraft artillery mounts, captured as war spoils during Second Karabakh war used during exercises of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)