Kyrgyzstan logs 874 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan confirmed 874 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 189,687, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to data of the Health Ministry, out of the new cases 670 were registered in the capital city of Bishkek.

An additional 108 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 180,970, while 2 patients died, pushing the death toll to 2,830.

836 others are currently receiving treatment in hospitals and 3,562 receiving treatment at home.

The country has conducted 4,933 coronavirus tests over the past day.