Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on ceasefire and military withdrawal from border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed on a complete ceasefire on the border, as well as on the withdrawal of additional forces and equipment from the border to the places of deployment, the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan stated, Trend reports citing Interax.

"As a result of negotiations between the plenipotentiary representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the Batken region Abdikarim Alimbaev and the border representative of the republic in the Batken direction Kyyalbek Tolonbaev, with the governor of the Sughd region of Tajikistan Rajabba Ahmadzoda and the border representative of the republic, agreements were reached on a complete ceasefire; on the withdrawal of each of the parties of additional forces and means, drawn to the border, to the places of permanent deployment," the Border Service said.

Also during the talks, the parties agreed to open traffic on the Batken-Isfana highway (Kyrgyzstan), as well as on joint patrolling by law enforcement officers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan of border areas in order to prevent conflicts.