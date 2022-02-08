Kyrgyzstan participates in international food exhibition in Moscow

Kyrgyzstan takes part in the 29th International Exhibition for Food, Beverages and Food Raw Materials - PRODEXPO-2022 which is being held on Feb. 7-11 in Russia’s Moscow, the Agency for Investment and Development said Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

This year, the Kyrgyz Republic is represented by Advantex, CHES, Kyrgyz Centerproduct, Dan-Agro, Salam LLC, Alaiku Organics, AZRA Group, Ecoflorist and others.

Kyrgyz companies present, in particular, dried fruits, fresh and dried vegetables and fruits, pulses, beverages, sausages and dairy products.

"Participation in the International Exhibition will help Kyrgyz producers establish new supply chains for their products as well as purchase of raw materials for their own production," the report said.

Participation of domestic companies in the exhibition was organized by the Investment and Development Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic with the support of the Trade Facilitation in Central Asia UNDP project.