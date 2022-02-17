Kyrgyzstan’s daily coronavirus cases increase by 39, total at 200,214

Kyrgyzstan reported 39 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total count of infections to 200,214, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Health Ministry of the republic reported that another 216 patients with previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of those cured t o 193,601.

Meanwhile, coronavirus claimed lives of 2 more Kyrgyzstanis, pushing the nationwide death toll 2,937.

The Health Ministry also said that as of Feb. 17, treatment in hospitals is being provided to 353 patients, 43 of them are in critical condition (12,1%), and 1,754 people are being treated from the respiratory disease at home.