Zhaparov receives delegation of Saudi Fund for Development

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov received on Thursday a delegation of the Saudi Fund for Development, headed by Saud Ayid Al-Shammari, the Director General of the Asia Operations Department, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The sides discussed the ongoing and planned investment projects, as well as the scheduled major events to be held in Riyadh in the near future, in particular the Saudi-Kyrgyz business forum, tourist road-show and other cultural events.

The president of Kyrgyzstan stressed that the Saudi Fund for Development plays a special role in the development of Kyrgyz-Saudi cooperation. There is a good experience of cooperation between the two sides.

He emphasized that the Saudi Fund for Development provides significant support for the economic development of Kyrgyzstan, including the implementation of a number of projects in agriculture, health, irrigation and roads, and school construction.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed cooperation in the domestic housing program” My Home 2021-2026”, and considered the possibility of cooperation with the Saudi Fund for Development in its implementation.

In turn, Saud Ayid Al-Shammari, expressing gratitude to Sadyr Zhaparov for the opportunity to meet, conveyed words of greetings from the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the Fund and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan have established close cooperation, a key part of which is the promotion of development projects. By participating in the development and implementation of projects in various fields, the Foundation seeks to contribute to the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan.

Saud Al-Shammari noted that the issues discussed at the meeting will be reviewed and brought to the attention of the Board of the Fund.

The parties agreed to further increase bilateral cooperation and implement joint projects in the future.