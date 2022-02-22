Earthquake recorded on Kyrgyz-Chinese border

An earthquake with a magnitude 3 was registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and China on Tuesday at 8:59 a.m., the press service of the Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry said, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The tremors of the light quake were felt in the village of Irkeshtam, Alai region of Osh Oblast, and in the village of Nura.

The Emergency Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported no casualties or destruction.