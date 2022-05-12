Kyrgyz cargo carriers to cross Kazakhstan's borders without inspection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Kyrgyz carriers with printed e-invoice with a QR code will be able to cross Kazakhstan's borders without inspection, First Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Arzybek Kozhoshev said during a working visit, Trend reports via Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

Kozhoshev noted that the country's leadership had set tasks to ensure the implementation of the protocol signed on trade and economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

"While exporting commodities to the Eurasian Economic Union countries, Kyrgyz cargo carriers will be able to cross Kazakhstan's borders without inspection and control check if they have a printed electronic invoice with a QR code for the transported products. When trucks reach the checkpoint, tax service employees and mobile interdepartmental groups should check e-invoices with QR codes,” said Kozhoshev.

As a result of his working visit, Kozhoshev instructed mobile teams consisting of employees of the Tax Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to strengthen the control of trucks for the presence of electronic invoices for exported goods through checkpoints.