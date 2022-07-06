...
Organization of Turkic States to establish Investment Fund

Aygun Maherramova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Organization of Turkic States' (OTS) leaders will establish an Investment Fund, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Economy Ministry.

During the meeting of OTS member countries on July 5-6, 2022 in Istanbul, the parties agreed to complete the preparation of a draft agreement on the establishment of the OTS Investment Fund.

According to the Ministry, the purpose of the Investment Fund is to expand intra-regional trade and enhance economic cooperation between the member states.

The fund's $350 million authorized capital will be formed in equal shares by Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

