30 new COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan, four people were hospitalized from July 4 to July 6, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Republican Center for Health Strengthening, new cases have been identified in Bishkek, Chui, Osh and Issyk-Kul regions.

Of the 30 identified cases, 5 are imported from Korea, Pakistan, USA.

Also, 18 people applied due to the symptoms, 2 people were examined as a contact person, 4 people were identified during the PCR test in connection with the flight.